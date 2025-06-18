Financial Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

