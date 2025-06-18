Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 4.6% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $238.68 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.64 and a one year high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

