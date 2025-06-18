JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 811,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

