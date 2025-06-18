Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8%

STLD opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.