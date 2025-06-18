Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.3% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

