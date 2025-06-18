Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New $356,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $333,600. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4%

CBRE opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

