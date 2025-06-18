JP Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 196,380 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JP Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,959,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after buying an additional 125,478 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

DFAX opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

