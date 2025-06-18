JP Wealth Management Inc. Has $184.67 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18,716.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 59.7% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JP Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $184,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

