TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $65,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

