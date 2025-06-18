LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) CEO Karim Donnez Sells 54,661 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Donnez sold 54,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $300,635.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,160. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karim Donnez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Karim Donnez sold 35,699 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $267,742.50.

Shares of NYSE LVWR opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.73. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 367.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

LiveWire Group Company Profile



LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

