Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $279,159,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $227,662,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of COF stock opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

