C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Merel Witteveen Sells 5,485 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,073. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merel Witteveen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Merel Witteveen sold 1,710 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $44,853.30.

On Thursday, May 29th, Merel Witteveen sold 4,951 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $136,796.13.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Merel Witteveen sold 805 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $18,965.80.

On Monday, May 19th, Merel Witteveen sold 5,719 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $133,367.08.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.8%

C3.ai stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 870.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

