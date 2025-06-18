Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $124,320.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Kent Puckett sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $124,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5.92. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $211,422.17. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $169,182,000.00.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($48,923.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 4,760.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.