Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $124,320.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Kent Puckett sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $124,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5.92. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $211,422.17. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $169,182,000.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($48,923.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 4,760.68%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mullen Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

