Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 38,708 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $269,407.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,620.32. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.