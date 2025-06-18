C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director John E. Hyten Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

