Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Adrian Senderowicz Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,800. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 366.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

