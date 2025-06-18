DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.