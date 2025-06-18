Optivise Advisory Services LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,776.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,893.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,910.84. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

