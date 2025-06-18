DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 643.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 226,641 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

