Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Position Increased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 2.3%

PJAN stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

