Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IWY stock opened at $235.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average of $227.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

