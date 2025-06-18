FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIPX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000.

Get FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF alerts:

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:EIPX opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Company Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.