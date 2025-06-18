JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
