Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $577,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,842,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,557,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 480,181 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 417,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 325,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

