Optivise Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 698,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 241,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Price Performance

AGGH stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

Further Reading

