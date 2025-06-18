Optivise Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA TPHE opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.71. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

