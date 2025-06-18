Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stake Lifted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 2.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.