Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,101,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 357,319 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

