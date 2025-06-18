Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.42 and last traded at $210.40, with a volume of 69163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.99.

STRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

