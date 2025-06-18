Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRLGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.42 and last traded at $210.40, with a volume of 69163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

