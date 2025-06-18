Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.11 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 265051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $28,540,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

