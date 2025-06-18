ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Steve Elms Sells 194,749 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $2,015,890.29.

On Friday, June 13th, Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $2,871,723.42.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $93,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after acquiring an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

