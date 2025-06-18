MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.28 and last traded at C$30.27, with a volume of 78951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer Guillaume Lavoie purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,462.50. Also, Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 200,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.04, for a total value of C$5,807,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

