MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.28 and last traded at C$30.27, with a volume of 78951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDA Space
MDA Space Price Performance
Insider Transactions at MDA Space
In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer Guillaume Lavoie purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,462.50. Also, Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 200,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.04, for a total value of C$5,807,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
About MDA Space
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
