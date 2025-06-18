Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 87327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

