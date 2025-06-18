Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) traded up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 168,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,254,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DML shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

