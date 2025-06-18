Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Prenetics Global stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

