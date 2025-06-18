ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Short Interest Update

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONLN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $661,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

