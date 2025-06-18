British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,619 ($48.58) and last traded at GBX 3,614 ($48.52), with a volume of 18356439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,546 ($47.60).
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,277.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,133.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco
In related news, insider Serpil Timuray acquired 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,200 ($42.96) per share, with a total value of £104,800 ($140,690.03). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($42.10), for a total value of £299,644.80 ($402,261.78). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,096 shares of company stock worth $13,204,030. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
