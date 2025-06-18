Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

