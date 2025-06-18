JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 564.50 ($7.58), with a volume of 26208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($7.44).

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 522.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 486.73. The firm has a market cap of £647.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 56.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

