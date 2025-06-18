Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,264 ($30.39) and last traded at GBX 2,260 ($30.34), with a volume of 348855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,250 ($30.21).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 EPS for the current year.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.13%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,766.05 ($2,370.86). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

