Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 6,952,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,725,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87.
About Karelian Diamond Resources
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karelian Diamond Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.