Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 530,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance
NEXCF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Nextech3D.AI Company Profile
