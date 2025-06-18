Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 530,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

NEXCF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

