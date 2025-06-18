Short Interest in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Rises By 45.9%

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 210,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,966,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,224,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

