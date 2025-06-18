HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HudBay Minerals Trading Down 1.2%
NYSE HBM opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HudBay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
