HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,260,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after buying an additional 4,580,718 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 4,410,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after buying an additional 4,253,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

