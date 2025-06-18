Reviewing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) & Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Sekisui House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Sekisui House 4.78% 9.88% 4.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Sekisui House”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million 1.71 $169.19 million $0.84 13.39 Sekisui House $26.67 billion 0.51 $1.44 billion $2.03 10.15

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Sekisui House is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sekisui House has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sekisui House shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Sekisui House, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than Sekisui House.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina beats Sekisui House on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in contracting of design and construction of custom detached houses, rental housing, office building, commercial buildings, and other properties; construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings; contracting of design and construction of civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses; subleasing, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; and sales of condominiums. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

