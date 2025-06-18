HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HSBC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HSBC Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of HSBC stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HSBC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What is Put Option Volume?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.