Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Head-To-Head Review

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Hoya has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erayak Power Solution Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hoya alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Erayak Power Solution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 23.22% 20.43% 16.17% Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hoya and Erayak Power Solution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Hoya and Erayak Power Solution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 1 4.00 Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hoya and Erayak Power Solution Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.69 billion 6.83 $1.33 billion $3.81 29.71 Erayak Power Solution Group $30.30 million 3.14 -$1.12 million N/A N/A

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Erayak Power Solution Group.

Summary

Hoya beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

(Get Free Report)

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.