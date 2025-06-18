MillerKnoll (MLKN) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MillerKnoll to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MillerKnoll and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MillerKnoll 0.84% 10.79% 3.56% MillerKnoll Competitors -4.26% -17.70% -2.56%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MillerKnoll $3.63 billion $82.30 million 40.38 MillerKnoll Competitors $1.45 billion $472,666.67 4.48

This table compares MillerKnoll and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MillerKnoll has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. MillerKnoll is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of MillerKnoll shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MillerKnoll pays out 178.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FURNITURE” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 279.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MillerKnoll is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MillerKnoll and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MillerKnoll 0 1 0 0 2.00 MillerKnoll Competitors 51 509 308 52 2.39

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 43.85%. Given MillerKnoll’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MillerKnoll has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

