Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.