CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 323,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.